In a recent interview with TMZ WWE champion The Miz discusses his legacy with the company, where the A-lister claims that he should be on the Mount Rushmore of WWE due to his success as the first-ever two-time grand-slam champion. Highlights from the champ’s interview can be found below.

Says he belongs on WWE’s Mount Rushmore:

I am the first-ever 2-time Grand Slam champion. That means I’ve held [the WWE Championship] title twice. The Intercontinental more than twice. The United States champion twice and Tag Team Championships twice. I am the only one in the history of this business to be a 2-time Grand Slam champion. So in my opinion, I’m on the Mount Rushmore of WWE.

Who else he believes should be on Mount Rushmore with him: