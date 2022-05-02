WWE superstar The Miz was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out OF Character podcast during WrestleMania Axxess, where the A-Lister spoke about WWE bringing in celebrities for the biggest show of the year, and how it helps bring in new fans. Highlights from the interview are below.

How it’s a WWE wrestler’s job to secure a spot at WrestleMania:

“It’s fun. It’s exciting. [Celebrities] bring a whole new element to WrestleMania. People are like ‘Oh, well they’re taking a spot from a WWE superstar’. Look, our job is to get that spot. If we don’t get that spot we bring in someone else to give us more audience.”

How celebrities help bring in a new audience:

“As much as people are like ‘Oh I don’t like Logan Paul’.. he has an entire audience that maybe aren’t fans of WWE but might watch WrestleMania and go ‘Now I’m also a fan, I wanna watch even more.’ That’s what they bring. They bring a whole new element to WrestleMania.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)