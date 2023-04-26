The Miz acknowledges his Tribal Chief.

The A-Lister recently spoke with WrestleZone about who he believes are the MVPs in WWE, aside from himself of course. The former two-time WWE Champion named Roman Reigns as the company’s top performer. He adds that arguments could also be made for The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Dominik Mysterio.

He’s compelling television every time he is on that television. You want to see what’s going to happen next. You love the story, you love the character, he’s a main-event, bonafide Superstar. There’s no doubt in my mind, but I think everyone has a choice on their MVP as of right now. People can make a claim for Sami Zayn, I think people can make a claim for The Usos. I think there’s a lot of talent that could be MVP. Dominik [Mysterio] has been on fire as of late.

Elsewhere, Miz would be asked about his performance in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game, stating that he should have been awarded the MVP for the game.

I should have gotten the NBA MVP this year for the Celebrity [All-Star] game and the reason is I hit a four-point shot. Yes, in celebrity games we have four-point shots. We were down by three and there was 0.7 seconds left. I got it off maybe a little late, maybe one second it took me. But still, when it went in it was a half-court shot,” Miz said. “I should’ve gotten it. And then — I know, I did miss it by maybe [one-tenth] of a second. But in that game, we had six people on the court, it’s 6-on-6. We had Richard Jefferson be a referee, a commentator and then a player, like you couldn’t just budge the rules just a little bit to make me the MVP of not only the NBA, but MLB,” said Miz, who is also a two-time MLB Legends & Celebrity Softball Game MVP. “It could have been incredible. It could have been an incredible moment, and then I’m the MVP of WWE, so it’s like [I’d be] the MVP of a little bit of everything.

