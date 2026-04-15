As noted, WWE announced ‘The WWEdding’ for WrestleMania Week.

The special situation will see The Miz personally marry five couples, and during an interview with The TMZ Podcast, the WWE Superstar spoke about what he’ll be doing.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview, as well as a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how things came together and how thousands of couples applied to be married by him: “I’m officiating five couples. I don’t know how they did it, but here are the things that I know; they asked me and said, ‘Do you want to officiate five weddings?’ ‘Really?’ ‘Yeah, WrestleMania is in Vegas. It’d be a cool tie in. Maybe some people want to be married by you.’ ‘I’ll do that.’ Thousands upon thousands of people want to be married by me.”

On what he’ll be doing: “There will be a person there that can officiate it, I will be the person going, ‘Dearly Beloved.’ I feel like that’s not my start. I feel like that can’t be Miz-style. I’m still working on my start and my outfit. If I’m a fan of WWE and the Miz, do they want The Miz in a tuxedo? Maybe they don’t want that. Maybe they want the ring entrance gear. I might give them an option, ‘Do you want the ring entrance gear?’ They might take it seriously because me in sunglasses and ring gear doesn’t feel official. Me in a tuxedo feels official, but sometimes you want to have fun. I want to make it worthwhile.”

In addition to hosting ‘The WWEdding,’ The Miz will join Michael Cole in hosting the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and will be the host of the new ‘American Gladiators’ reboot airing on Prime Video.