WWE champion The Miz was the latest guest on the Oral Sessions podcast with host Renee Young where the A-lister speaks about his relationship with Vince McMahon, and how he’s always been seen as reliable in the Chairman’s eyes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s always been a reliable guy in the eyes of Vince McMahon:

Vince has always believed in me. Whenever I’ve had a conversation with him, he can tell that if he tells me something, I don’t just hear it. I listen to it, absorb it, and get exactly what he wants out of it and make sure that the big picture is in place. He can lean on me to do that.

Says he never complains when Vince asks him to do something:

A lot of people go into Vince’s office and complain and say, ‘I need to do this and that.’ I’m not that guy. I say, ‘Vince needs this done. I can do that. Not only can I do it, I can make it even better than he wants it to be.’ That’s the trust I’ve developed with him and the company. The company knows this is my passion, life, and love. I love entertaining.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)