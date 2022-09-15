WWE superstar The Miz recently spoke with the New York Post about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the A-lister discussing his loss to Logan Paul at this year’s SummerSlam, and how WWE can always rely on him as a main event ratings draw on weekly programming. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says if WWE ever needs a main event that draws ratings they can count on him:

“If you need a main event that’s gonna draw ratings and get people talking, you can put me there. If you need, four, six, eight segments, you need the whole show revolved around someone, you can make that the Miz. I’m the person who can tell a story. I can do main event matches and not only that, I can do outside work, I can host, I can do movies. I can be on promotion. Whatever it may be, I am your guy. I don’t know if there is anyone who can do it better than me.”

Says he took a great deal of pride in his SummerSlam loss to Logan Paul:

“When you’re booed and it’s two people in a ring that people don’t like, it’s a very difficult match to do,” Miz said. “To be able to have one of those people at the end of the match, people chanting one of their names, that’s a huge, huge testament to both parties in working and figuring out what the audience truly wants and giving it to them. Even going against Logan Paul, where I was like, ‘there’s no way they’re gonna cheer him. There’s no way. It’s WWE, it’s our loyal audience. If we were in an arena full of Logan Paul fans and I came in, I guarantee they’d boo the hell out of me. But for Logan to be turned into a good guy and cheered at the end of that match, I was like dam. I don’t think there is anything I can do for them to love me and cheer me. Like there’s nothing. I put a show on, a comedy that shows my family, that I’m a dad. You look at it and you go this is a nice guy and no matter what I do, who I go up against. I’m gonna be booed.”