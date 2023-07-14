The Miz made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, the former WWE Champion was asked when he believes he will slow down his schedule with the company.

“Whenever my body tells me I need to start slowing down, but right now I feel like I’m still in my prime. I feel like I’m putting together matches that are main-event caliber. I feel like I’m bringing out new things, things that people haven’t seen before. I feel like the youth movement in WWE, the younger crowd that’s coming in, is revitalizing me and making me want to be faster, be better, do better. I think the product right now is at its highest. I mean, you look at the crowds, I mean, we’re sold out everywhere. This is the first time where sometimes when you know you ask, ‘Can I get some tickets? ‘They’re like, ‘Sorry, we’re sold out’, and it’s like, ‘Wait, what? Are you kidding me? We’re in Savannah, Georgia. What do you mean we’re sold out?’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re sold out.’ It’s been incredible.”

“I think Cody Rhodes has been doing an incredible job. Roman Reigns, his storyline with The Bloodline has been impeccable. Seth Rollins, every time he walks out the fans are singing his praise. Dominik Mysterio, who, maybe two years ago, people were thinking he’s not gonna get it. We’re not sure. Now he is the most over heel in professional wrestling and it is fun to watch. He’s a person who is a student of the game even though he’s a child from obviously the legendary Rey Mysterio. You look at Dominik and what he’s doing right now, it’s impeccable. He can’t even get a word out. That’s how much heat he has. So it is fun to watch. It motivates me and no, I’m not slowing down. I mean, hell, right now, I’m promoting WWE at the American Century Championship playing golf all weekend for Peacock. So I’m nonstop. I always prided myself on being a hard worker and dedicated and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”