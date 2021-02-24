In a recent interview with CBS Sports WWE superstar The Miz discusses a number of different subjects, including his big WWE title win at Elimination Chamber and how he deals with the negative fan reaction that came from it. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls WWE title win a perfect storm:

It feels like a perfect storm that ended up with me with the WWE championship. Any time that you can be the guy that is trusted to hold the most coveted title in WWE and be the face of the company, that just means the world to us. That’s what we fight for. That’s why we are here each and every week. Granted, we’re here to entertain our audience, but we have goals. My goal was always to get the WWE championship back. I didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder. I wanted the title again, and I wanted to showcase what I can do as a WWE champion. Now, here I sit before you as that person.

Says his failures taught him much more than his successes:

Now, I have the confidence. I had confidence 10 years ago, but the knowledge I’ve learned through my failures — I always say my failures taught me more than all of my successes. Through all my failures and successes, I’ve been able to learn and absorb what I needed to get back to where I am today. Now, I am happy, confident, ready and well-prepared. I just want to make sure that everybody knows that every time Raw comes on the air, it is the most must-see show and that things are happening and there are times you won’t know what is happening, but you want to see what happens next. That’s what makes a great show awesome.

Getting to share the moment with John Morrison:

John brings out the best in me. He motivates me and makes me think outside the box. His brain works differently than anybody I’ve ever met. He is just an incredible friend. He’s the brother I never had. I love being next to him in the ring and being able to share this with him.

On the negative reaction to his world title win: