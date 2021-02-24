In a recent interview with CBS Sports WWE superstar The Miz discusses a number of different subjects, including his big WWE title win at Elimination Chamber and how he deals with the negative fan reaction that came from it. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Calls WWE title win a perfect storm:
It feels like a perfect storm that ended up with me with the WWE championship. Any time that you can be the guy that is trusted to hold the most coveted title in WWE and be the face of the company, that just means the world to us. That’s what we fight for. That’s why we are here each and every week. Granted, we’re here to entertain our audience, but we have goals. My goal was always to get the WWE championship back. I didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder. I wanted the title again, and I wanted to showcase what I can do as a WWE champion. Now, here I sit before you as that person.
Says his failures taught him much more than his successes:
Now, I have the confidence. I had confidence 10 years ago, but the knowledge I’ve learned through my failures — I always say my failures taught me more than all of my successes. Through all my failures and successes, I’ve been able to learn and absorb what I needed to get back to where I am today. Now, I am happy, confident, ready and well-prepared. I just want to make sure that everybody knows that every time Raw comes on the air, it is the most must-see show and that things are happening and there are times you won’t know what is happening, but you want to see what happens next. That’s what makes a great show awesome.
Getting to share the moment with John Morrison:
John brings out the best in me. He motivates me and makes me think outside the box. His brain works differently than anybody I’ve ever met. He is just an incredible friend. He’s the brother I never had. I love being next to him in the ring and being able to share this with him.
On the negative reaction to his world title win:
You obviously were not looking at my Twitter feed. When I won, it wasn’t all positive, I’ll tell you. It felt like 10 years ago when I won it the first time. I don’t deserve it. I suck. I’m the worst person ever. How can they do this? They’re ruining Monday Night Raw. I take that and I listen to it because if people are talking … which they were and it blew up the internet as the most talked about thing out of Elimination Chamber. Nobody now knows what the Road to WrestleMania now is. That’s the greatness of WWE. You never know what’s going to happen. People can now assume and think about it, but this is what I love about this company and this is the reason I’ve been able to do what I’ve been able to do for so long. It’s because I love my job. I love being a WWE superstar. I love the fan interaction that we have and the connection. Whether it’s positive or negative, it’s their prerogative to do whatever they want to do. I love it, and I love everything about it. That’s what gets me going and wakes me up in the morning. I love the business of WWE and being a sports entertainer. I love proving we’re not just ‘rasslers anymore — we are the greatest entertainers out there. I’m out there to prove that with any show I’m doing, whether it’s Raw or it’s Miz & Mrs., which comes back, by the way, with new episodes the day after WrestleMania (April 12, USA Network). It’s always incredible to see the reaction to that, too, because I’m supposedly a bad guy on Raw, but then you watch Miz & Mrs. and can’t help but like me.