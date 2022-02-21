The Miz continues to tease a surprise for tonight’s WWE RAW.

As noted, Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Saudi Arabia saw Rey Mysterio defeat The Miz on the Kickoff pre-show. Rey and son Dominik Mysterio then teamed up to take out Miz in the post-match angle. Miz later teased in a post-match interview that he was going to call on a “superb athlete” and “global star” to help him against The Mysterios. It was then reported that social media star Logan Paul was likely headed back to WWE to team with The Miz, presumably for a WrestleMania 38 match against The Mysterios.

In an update, Miz took to Twitter today and posted another teaser for tonight’s RAW.

“Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight…,” he wrote with a photo from the Elimination Chamber match.

Paul has not commented on the WWE return rumors, but we will keep you updated. He made a few WWE SmackDown appearances in the last year, and accompanied Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 loss to Kevin Owens, but also took a Stunner from Owens at the show. He later worked the September 3 SmackDown for an angle with Owens and Happy Baron Corbin. Paul also appeared on the August 23 RAW last year, for an angle that led to The Miz attacking his former tag team partner, former WWE Superstar John Morrison.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW 1500 episode. You can see the full tweet from The Miz below, along with the related content from Saturday:

Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight… pic.twitter.com/MFPJISSVTv — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 21, 2022

Sounds like @mikethemiz has a tag team partner in mind to take on @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35! And now, the A-Lister has to go make a call… Who could it be?!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/FgBLT7VP0J — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022

