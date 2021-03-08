WWE superstar The Miz recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports about a variety of different topics, including how he wants a rematch with Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship, and how he believes Bad Bunny should stick to making music. Highlights are below.
Thinks he should get a rematch with Bobby Lashley:
I mean, obviously, I think I should get a rematch for my WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. Obviously, I want to go to WrestleMania with the WWE Championship in the main event. So, that’s the main goal as always and if WrestleMania does have fans this year, it’ll be absolutely incredible and it will be nice to have them and feel their energy.
Tells Bad Bunny to stick with what he’s good at:
Bad Bunny has been visiting Monday Night Raw quite a bit, to be honest, and he’s a 24/7 Champion. I mean, he’s the biggest recording artist in the world right now. My best advice to him is stick with what you’re good at, because if you step in that ring and you get on my nerves, I’m going to punch you in your jaw and it’s going to break, and guess who’s not going to be able to do his recording anymore? It’s going to be Bad Bunny. A lot of people are going to be upset with The Miz, but guess what? People are always upset with The Miz.