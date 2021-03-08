WWE superstar The Miz recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports about a variety of different topics, including how he wants a rematch with Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship, and how he believes Bad Bunny should stick to making music. Highlights are below.

Thinks he should get a rematch with Bobby Lashley:

I mean, obviously, I think I should get a rematch for my WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. Obviously, I want to go to WrestleMania with the WWE Championship in the main event. So, that’s the main goal as always and if WrestleMania does have fans this year, it’ll be absolutely incredible and it will be nice to have them and feel their energy.

Tells Bad Bunny to stick with what he’s good at: