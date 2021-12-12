WWE superstar, former world champion, and Cleveland Browns fan The Miz recently spoke with TMZ Sports about his favorite football team, and how the A-lister believes they can make it to the NFL’s championship game, the Superbowl. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks the Browns will better themselves this week against the Ravens:

“Honestly, I think after this bye, we’ve got Baltimore. If we beat them, we’re one game out of first place in the AFC North and then people are talking a different story.”

Compare fans booing the Browns to when he gets booed in WWE:

“We’re going to the Super Bowl. That’s what is in my mind, I 100% think that. Look, I would tell the Browns, like, don’t listen [to the boos] because, you know, just look at it as a compliment. When I go out to a crowd in WWE and they boo me, I think of it as a compliment. As long as they’re not sitting on their hands, it’s fine.”

Thinks the Browns will make it to the Superbowl:

“I trust in Coach Stefanski, I trust in Baker Mayfield, I trust in Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb. I think Miles Garrett’s going to be the defensive player of the year. And you’re going to the Super Bowl, so let’s win, beat Baltimore, and get it started after the bye week.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)