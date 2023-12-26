The Miz wants to see NFL superstar Travis Kelce in WWE.

The A-lister spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, where he reveals that he’s been sending Kelce DMs poaching his interest in WWE.

I’m always sending DMs to Travis, being like, ‘Hey, you’re pretty good in the ring. I think you could do pretty well.’ This year at WrestleMania, we’re in Philly, so never say never.

Miz is later asked about Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He predicts that if one of them is to retire they should have a goodbye match against one another at WrestleMania.

It would make complete sense. I mean, Jason Kelce, maybe he retires after this year, and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania?

At this year’s WrestleMania Miz clashed with San Francisco 49ers star Tight End George Kittle, who wrecked the former Grand Slam Champion. Check out his full interview below.

