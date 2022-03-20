WWE announced earlier today on Twitter that top women’s division superstar Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at her scheduled Cricket Wireless fan meet and greet, which takes place this Monday in Chicago Illinois. The EST will be replaced by The Miz.

This comes one day after WWE announced that Belair would be out of action for an undetermined amount of time due to an attack by Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. As a reminder this is a storyline injury and Belair is currently still expected to compete at WrestleMania 38 against The Man.