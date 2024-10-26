The Miz wants to be included in “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour of John Cena.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show for an interview, the veteran WWE Superstar threw his name into the hat in hopes of being included on the list of opponents for “The Greatest of All-Time” when he comes back for approximately 30+ matches to wrap up his iconic WWE career.

“We’ll never see John Cena in a match at WrestleMania ever again,” Miz said. “When Cena says something, that’s one of those things. Like sometimes it’s like, oh, no, they’ll be like Motley Crue. It’s our last tour ever. Then they’re on tour three years later. No, Cena’s not like that.”

Miz continued, “If Cena says this is it, this is it. And I’m curious to see who’s going to go up against him because I’m putting my name in the hat. I’ll heel that one out all day. Names in the hat.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)