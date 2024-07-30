The Miz has announced that he will be the host of this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

The A-Lister revealed the news on the July 29th edition of Raw in Minnesota. The former world champion may received a hero’s welcome as SummerSlam takes place from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The host of #SummerSlam this Saturday is none other than Cleveland's very own THE MIZ! pic.twitter.com/pGxSIClIFJ — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUMMERSLAM:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

WWE United States Championship Match:

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins as the special guest referee)