The Miz has announced that he will be the host of this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.
The A-Lister revealed the news on the July 29th edition of Raw in Minnesota. The former world champion may received a hero’s welcome as SummerSlam takes place from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.
The host of #SummerSlam this Saturday is none other than Cleveland's very own THE MIZ! pic.twitter.com/pGxSIClIFJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUMMERSLAM:
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker
WWE United States Championship Match:
Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight
WWE Women’s World Championship Match:
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE Women’s Championship Match:
Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax
CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins as the special guest referee)