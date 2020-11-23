The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal during tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show.

The finish saw Miz eliminate Dominik Mysterio to win. Dominik appeared to eliminate Miz earlier in the match, but the elimination was not valid. Dominik tossed Chad Gable and began to celebrate his win, until Miz came back into the ring, and tossed Dominik from behind.

RAW was represented by Miz, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Elias, John Morrison, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. SmackDown was represented by Dominik,Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Murphy.

Miz did not receive anything for his victory, except bragging rights. He celebrated the match with his Money In the Bank briefcase as fans booed him.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s Dual-Brand Battle Royal at The ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

Familia over everything.@reymysterio @DomMysterio25 & @WWE_Murphy are heading into the first action of the night RIGHT NOW in a Dual-Branded #BattleRoyal on #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/J6PgjjD3Ln — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 22, 2020

