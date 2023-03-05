The Miz knows it’s WrestleMania season, and he’s hoping that some big celebrities make special appearances.

The A-lister discussed this topic during a recent interview with TMZ, where he was asked about Jake Paul potentially showing up in his brother, Logan Paul’s corner for his matchup against Seth Rollins. Miz adds that Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury should show up as well since it is the Showcase of the Immortals. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On whether Jake Paul will make an appearance at WrestleMania 39:

Logan has taken WWE and really locked in and honed in on it. I think he’s messing with the wrong person with Seth Rollins, but who knows? I mean, you never know what’s going to happen at WrestleMania, especially at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. We want to make some splashes, make noise. So if Jake wants to get involved in that, I think it’d be more than welcome.

On Tommy Fury and Tyson fury being involved as well:

Maybe all of them, Tyson as well. Tyson has been involved, so… There’s a lot of things going on.

The Miz recently held a Q&A on his TikTok account. Check out what the former Grand Slam Champion talked about here.