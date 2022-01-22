The Miz recently took to Twitter to wish his wife, Maryse, a happy birthday. The A-Lister writes, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, gorgeous, smart, sexy, caring wife @marysemizanin. Sometimes I need to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is our life. It feels like a dream I never want to end. I love you, Happy Birthday.”

Happy birthday to my beautiful, gorgeous, smart, sexy, caring wife @marysemizanin. Sometimes I need to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is our life. It feels like a dream I never want to end. I love you, Happy Birthday 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/WbuCCmZzcy — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 22, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Lita released a new video on her Instagram showing off her training as she prepares to return at this year’s Royal Rumble. She adds the caption, “Step into my office…Lita vs. 2,674 foam blocks.” Check it out below.