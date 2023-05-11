This week’s AEW Rampage on TNT will air Saturday night at 10pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs airing on Friday night. The episode was taped on Wednesday from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Rampage will be headlined by ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy taking on John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. Others in action include IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher, The Acclaimed, and veteran hometown star Allysin Kay, among others. This will be Kay’s second match in the AEW squared circle, but technically her in-ring debut for the company. She wrestled at AEW Full Gear 2020, but in a bout for the NWA World Women’s Title, and came up short against then-champion Serena Deeb.

You can click here for full spoilers to air on Saturday’s Rampage. AEW has announced the following line-up for the episode:

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* The Gunns will speak

* Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

* Action Andretti vs. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order

* Plus appearances by Saraya, Ruby Soho, Ethan Page, The Hardys and others

