GCW has announced that legendary tag team The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be part of their GCW Ransom.

The show takes place on Sunday, March 5th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Previously announced for the event are Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, and VENY.

*ATLANTIC CITY UPDATE* Just Signed: THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS make their GCW Debut on March 5 at The Showboat! Plus:

Drew Parker

Maki Itoh

Rina Yamashita

Veny Get Tix:https://t.co/jGyIzhy8HT Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+!

Sun Mar 5 – 4PM pic.twitter.com/lVS6lwUJcY — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2023

GCW Event Schedule

Don’t Talk To Me event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

GCW vs. New South event: January 21 – Huntsville, Alabama

Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey

Untitled event: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA

Holy Smokes event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Ransom event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

IWS vs GCW: Tag 1 event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City

Untitled event: March 18 – Toronto, ON, Canada