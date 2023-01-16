GCW has announced that legendary tag team The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be part of their GCW Ransom.
The show takes place on Sunday, March 5th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Previously announced for the event are Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, and VENY.
GCW Event Schedule
Don’t Talk To Me event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina
GCW vs. New South event: January 21 – Huntsville, Alabama
Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama
GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey
Untitled event: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA
Holy Smokes event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Ransom event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
IWS vs GCW: Tag 1 event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City
Untitled event: March 18 – Toronto, ON, Canada