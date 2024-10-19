The Motor City Machine Guns were successful in their WWE debut on Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Los Garzas and A-Town Down Under in a Triple Threat Tag Team match. The finish came when Shelley and Sabin hit a tandem move on Berto for the win.

They will be facing off against #DIY on next week’s show, after the latter defeated Pretty Deadly and The Street Profits earlier in the night.

The winner of that match will receive a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships.