The Motor City Machine Guns have commented on their WWE debut which took place on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the latest edition of the “SmackDown Lowdown,” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin commented on their win over A-Town Down Under and Los Garzas on Friday’s show.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show interview below:

Chris Sabin on their debut: “It’s pretty surreal. I’d like to say it’s a dream come true, but it’s more than that. This is a goal accomplished for us. It might have taken over 20 years to get here, to get to this position, but being one match away from being number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships? That’s pretty crazy. Just saying it out loud kinda blows my mind a little bit.”

Alex Shelley on their match with #DIY next week: “We take things one step at a time, but DIY is exactly why we came to WWE. Exactly why we want to declare ourselves the best tag team on the planet, because we beat all the great tag teams that already exist in the WWE Universe. So I apologize to you in advance DIY, but you’re looking at the next WWE Tag Team Champions.”