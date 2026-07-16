The Motor City Machine Guns duo were released by WWE back in April, ending a run with the company that began in September of 2024, and included a run as the WWE Tag-Team Champions.

Following their respective departures, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have been relatively quiet.

Until now.

Sabin and Shelley popped up in a new video shared via their official YouTube channel where they go through five stages of emotions regarding their release, while also opening up a mystery box that arrived.

Featured below is the provided transcript that accompanied the YouTube video released on July 16:

You okay? I don’t know. I don’t know anymore, man. It the last couple months I’ve been just It’s been a rainbow of emotions. I’m I’m down. I’m up. I’m left. I’m right. I’m happy. I’m sad.

I’ve been I I don’t know how to express myself. My emotions have been all over the wall and I just I don’t know anymore, man. I don’t know anymore.

Bro, you might be going through the five stages of grief. What’s that? Okay, so it’s five different emotions and they’re usually experienced sequentially one through five. So, the first emotion I think is denial.

That’s not true. It’s not true. It’s not true. It’s a joke. They do stuff like this all the time. I’m being plugged. I have to be being bugged. There’s That’s That’s the only explanation for this.

This isn’t what it is. This is not what it is. This is not what it is. Ashton, are you you’re down there? Probably not in the mud. Oh, wait. Cuz did they call Oh, no. That was nothing. Okay.

That doesn’t sound like me at all. I would never deny anything at all. Ever.

That’s not me. I’m not going through that first step at all. Okay, then anger.

No, no, no, no.

[screaming]

Everything bargaining.

God, nature, the universe, Carl Gotch, Harley Race, I don’t care. Whoever is out there, please [music] just give me what I’m asking for. You know exactly what I’m asking for. I will help the elderly cross the street. I will help a kid do his homework. I don’t give a [ __ ] Just please give me what I’m looking for. Amen. I tell you what, I’ll give you two cents and a slap across your [ __ ] mouth to shut up. Four is depression. [music] Huh. Looks vaguely familiar. [music] I don’t feel good.

You know, there’s a fifth stage, too, but you’re just not there yet. And that’s okay. We’ll get there. Um, in other news, this box with a handle on it came in the mail for us. Where’d it come from? I don’t know. There’s no address on it. Should we open it? I think we should definitely open it. It was addressed to both of us, too. Okay. Let’s see what’s inside. Okay. Oh, no way. FMW. Ah, I don’t want to get blown up in a pool. Cyber Fights. What’s Cyber Fights? I never heard of that. W A R Wrestle and Romance. H I don’t think it’s what you think it is. Oh, Mrs. Chainsaw Pro Wrestling. The M. There was a mister, wasn’t there? El Dorado next door project says here in the fine print we have to get a new gimmick based on animals. Sounds stifling. I like cats. I like cats. Oh, here we go. IWA Midsouth. I didn’t even know they offered contracts. Poor man X. I don’t want to be Mini Magnum Tokyo. Look who it is. Look who it is. I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it. Wing wrestling International New Generation Superstars. I just too many letters down there. [music].

I think you’ve hit the fifth stage, the acceptance.