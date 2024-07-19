One of the most influential tag teams of all time might be headed to WWE.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are “expected” to be going to WWE, or at least “that’s the talk.” MCMG have been free agents for quite some time, with both Shelley and Sabin having recent notable singles-titles run in TNA prior to reforming their tag team.

There was initial interest from AEW in MCMG, but based on this report that interest either fizzled out or WWE just made a better offer. However, nothing has been confirmed yet from either MCMG or WWE so anything is still possible.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on MCMG’s future.