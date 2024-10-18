On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that a new tag team will be debuting on tonight’s edition of the show. That team, which is expected to be the Motor City Machine Guns, will be facing off against Angel and Berto.

Pwinsider.com is reporting that both Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were spotted at an airport in Charlotte, NC last night. This is only a few hours away from where tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings are being held in Columbia, SC.

We’ll have live coverage of WWE SmackDown later tonight right here on WrestlingHeadlines.com.