Strongman legend Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson recently revealed that he once explored the possibility of a WWE career and even met with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, though the opportunity ultimately never moved beyond the discussion stage.

Speaking with Ross Tucker (see video below), Björnsson recalled traveling to WWE headquarters in Tampa around 2015, where he met with Triple H and other company officials who were interested in bringing him into the promotion.

“At one point in my life, it crossed my mind,” he said. “And I flew to Tampa, met up with Triple H and the team and went to the office and spoke to them.”

While WWE showed interest, Björnsson admitted the talks never progressed because his focus remained on his strongman career.

“It crossed my mind that they were trying to do WWE,” he continued. “But nothing came out of it. I think they saw that my mind was more into Strongman [competitions] and yeah, we spoke, but nothing of all of it.”

Björnsson instead continued pursuing success in strength sports, building one of the most accomplished resumes in the discipline. Best known to mainstream audiences for portraying The Mountain on HBO’s Game of Thrones, he captured the World’s Strongest Man title in 2018 and competed at the highest level of international strongman competition for years.