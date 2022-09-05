Tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view featured the Casino Ladder Match between Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro, RUSH, Andrade El Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Dante Martin, and a mystery competitor, known as the Joker.

In a wild turn of events, Stokely Hathaway and his recently recruited faction came out and laid out all the competitors, with Hathaway grabbing the chip. The Joker would come out, masked, and Hathaway handed him the chip, making him the official winner. The Joker later teased taking off the mask, but opted to not. This means whoever it is will challenge for the AEW world championship at some point in the future, which is currently held by Jon Moxley.

Full results to ALL OUT can be found here.