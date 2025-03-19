Tony D’Angelo was ambushed backstage by the rogue group consisting of Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Keanu Carver, and Dion Lennox on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The attack involved the use of a chair and pipes before D’Angelo was thrown through a table. Meanwhile, in the ring, The D’Angelo Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino) faced off against The Culling (Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen). The backstage assault on D’Angelo created a distraction, enabling The Culling to secure a victory.

Later in the show, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox revealed their new group name, Darkstate, during a promo outside of the WWE Performance Center. They declared that they’re not here to sit on the sidelines but are game changers, sending a message to the locker room that they’re here to create chaos.

“When Darkstate strike, ain’t nobody safe!” Attention to everyone in the locker room, Darkstate is here to create chaos… 😮‍💨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Ryp74ASVhM — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Stephanie Vaquer addressed the NXT Universe one week after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. She expressed her decision to choose NXT over other promotions, aiming to make history in the best women’s division.

Jordynne Grace then entered, congratulating Vaquer for her achievement and acknowledging her as a trailblazer. Grace, who had beaten Roxanne Perez at Roadblock, was interrupted by Jaida Parker.

Parker declared that she was next in line for a shot at Vaquer, refusing to wait until NXT Stand & Deliver. She challenged Vaquer, stating that being a double champion wouldn’t last and that she was ready to face her head-on.