The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has officially filed an opposition to AEW’s trademark for “Shockwave.” The opposition was submitted on June 5th.

The dispute centers on competing trademark filings – AEW filed for the “Shockwave” name on September 6th, 2024, while the NWA filed for “NWA Shockwave” just weeks later on September 24th. However, the NWA claims prior rights, asserting common law ownership of the name dating back to 2020, when the first season of NWA Shockwave aired in December of that year.

The NWA also noted that they sent a letter to AEW’s legal team on September 26th, 2024, requesting that AEW cease use of the “Shockwave” name. They claim that AEW has not responded.

AEW has until July 15th to file a response to the opposition.