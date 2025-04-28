At TNA Rebellion on April 27, 2025, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA, The Hardys put the TNA World Tag-Team Championships on the line against The Nemeth Brothers — Nic and Ryan — in a heated battle.

As soon as the challengers hit the ring, a brief scuffle broke out, sending Nic and Ryan bailing to the floor while Jeff and Matt Hardy reclaimed their titles and posed with them in the corners. After the referee took possession of the belts and raised them high, the bell sounded and all four men clashed again to the delight of a fired-up crowd chanting “Hardy! Hardy!”

Early on, Matt Hardy found himself isolated and on the defensive against The Nemeths. After taking a beating, he eventually made the much-needed hot tag to Jeff Hardy, who shifted the momentum in favor of the champions. It looked like The Hardys were closing in on victory until an accidental collision with the referee during a pin attempt disrupted the count.

From there, chaos unfolded. Matt brawled with Ryan on the floor, ultimately getting slammed violently onto an unfolded steel chair. Back in the ring, Nic capitalized on the situation, hitting Jeff with the Danger Zone and securing the three-count.

With the victory, Nic and Ryan Nemeth are the new TNA World Tag-Team Champions.

