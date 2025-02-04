The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) debuted a new theme on this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix. The new theme song debuted prior to their match with Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio.

We have two new Elimination Chamber qualifying matches set for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the women’s match, Bayley will face off against WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Additionally, Logan Paul will face off against Rey Mysterio.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

* AJ Styles to appear.

AJ Styles has officially been moved to the red brand.

On this week’s show, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that he got the deal done before the WWE transfer window came to an end during Royal Rumble 2025 weekend.

Styles returned to TV at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

BREAKING: The Face That Runs The Place has just been picked up by @ScrapDaddyAP for #RawOnNetflix!@AJStylesOrg comes back next Monday on #WWERaw to make an impact live in NASHVILLE! 🎟️ https://t.co/0hOpeJIAdH pic.twitter.com/Kr8JjcT8UH — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2025

GUNTHER had some advice for Jey Uso on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the opening segment of RAW, Jey Uso cane out to address his Royal Rumble win. Uso thanked the fans for their “You Deserve It!” chants and talked about how he hadn’t been confident in his singles chances when he started the run.

GUNTHER interrupted and congratulated Uso, but added that he’s disappointed in the notion of facing Uso at WrestleMania. He advised Jey to choose someone else.

Charlotte Flair appeared on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, but despite being confronted by Rhea Ripley she didn’t choose her opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Flair appeared on Monday’s episode and no-sold the boos she was getting, saying that she missed the fans and talked about coming back from injury to win the women’s Rumble on Saturday.

Ripley came out to comment on a potential match with Flair and said she respects her. The two went back and forth about their wins over each other and Flair said she’ll be on NXT and SmackDown this week looking for someone to inspire her as a WrestleMania opponent before saying Ripley is still a kid.