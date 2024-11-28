– It looks like someone is in for a post-Thanksgiving “Clothesline from Hell” this week. Ahead of TNA Turning Point 2024 at WrestleCade 2024 on Friday, November 29, WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL has been teased for an appearance on the show. JBL, who has turned up at multiple recent TNA, GCW and other pro wrestling shows, appeared during a backstage interview segment with Gia Miller, where he walks past her to enter The System’s locker room. JBL wrote, “Well, isn’t that interesting” in response to the video on TNA’s official X account. Tommy Dreamer also posted, “WTF” on his X page in a reply to the TNA Wrestling post.

– Ahead of the New Day 10-Year Anniversary special episode of WWE Raw next Monday night, December 2, the three-man group of Big E., Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods sat down together for a special new episode of “WWE Retrospective.” In the 26-plus minute video from WWE’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch below, the trio look back at their finest matches and moments as a team.