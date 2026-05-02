Another wave of departures may be hitting WWE, and this time, it involves a high-profile tag team.

According to multiple sources, longtime WWE stars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day are reportedly leaving the company. The belief going around is that the split was a mutual decision between both sides.

That’s a surprising development.

Although WWE has yet to publicly confirm the news, the profiles of Kingston and Woods have been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com.

The New Day has been one of WWE’s most decorated and recognizable acts over the past decade, making this reported exit particularly noteworthy if confirmed.

In addition to Woods and Kingston, another report claims that JC Mateo and Tanga Loa of The MFTs are also on their way out of WWE.

These reported departures come on the heels of WWE’s recent round of talent cuts, which saw more than 20 wrestlers released from the company last Friday, signaling a significant period of roster turnover.

For now, details remain limited.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more information continues to surface regarding these reported exits.

UPDATE: An additional source has confirmed reports that JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) and Tanga Loa of The MFTs have also parted ways with WWE. It was also mentioned that outside of Kingston, Woods, Mateo and Loa, no more WWE departures are expected at this time.

(H/T: Fightful Select, BodySlam+ & PWInsider.com)