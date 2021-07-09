During a recent episode of Feel The Power, Big E and Xavier Woods spoke on John Cena’s intensity when playing Clash of Clans with them. Here’s what they had to say:

Big E: We were essentially how we were coerced into starting Clash of Clans. It was not something that I really wanted to do. But I said, ‘Alright’, a bunch of the boys were doing it, you know, a bunch of the boys were in on it. We started a mobile game if you don’t know, yes. It was kind of cool. We could bond together. We had a little group chat, and we would, you know, talk about things. We very quickly realized that, because Cena, Cena was the one who had coerced us, and he was dumping a lot of money into a consequence, and there’s no reason to spend money, but if you spend money, it allows you to accelerate quicker in the game. So a lot of us were on what like, level 3 bases, level 4 bases, and this man was like level 11. Everything was maxed out, like instantly, and he was in it. He was in it. Same with Billy Kidman, Billy Kidman, this man dropped up to five figures, he said. Five figures.

But we very quickly realized that we were going to TV in fear of John Cena. Not because we didn’t have a great match, we had a bad promo, or we showed up late to the building, it was the sheer look of disappointment. As you know, you only got one star in battle. God forbid, you got no stars when we went to battle. He would just look at you and you knew. Words wouldn’t even need to be said. You knew that you had let your clan down. So yeah, it kind of became pressure-packed.

Xavier Woods: The fear came from being at these house shows and going out and having a complete banger and being so happy with yourself because you’re only as good as your last match and you’re feeling good. You’re sitting down watching the show. Then you just feel him sit down next to you. You knew you had a good match, you knew it. So you knew he wasn’t sitting down to talk to you about your match and he would just look at you and say, “You did a lot better in that match than you did in the last war.” It feels like he said you had a bad match, that’s what it was. I was anxious. He brought that anxiety.