It’s a new day for The New Day.

Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (Xavier Woods) released the same video via their respective official social media channels on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Many have taken the videos as an indication that the legendary tag-team wrestling duo are now free agents following the expiration of the non-compete clauses in their former WWE contracts.

As noted, AEW and TNA Wrestling are both reportedly interested in Kingston and Woods, and the duo are expected to turn up somewhere soon. AEW has been universally considered the most likely option, however nothing is set in stone.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Kingston and Woods continue to surface.