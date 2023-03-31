As noted before at this link, WWE and Cinnamon Crunch Cereal announced a sponsorship deal for WrestleMania 39 that will see the return of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis as the cereal mascots make their debut in the WWE ring, lucha libre style.

The announcement noted that the Cinnamojis will be featured in Cinnadust lucha masks on cereal pieces that can be found inside custom boxes with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on the front, and that the Cinnamojis were also scheduled to appear live at WrestleMania 39 with Superstars, but no other details were provided.

WWE has said there will be a brand-sponsored match this weekend, but it’s not clear if the Cinnamojis will be involved. As seen in the videos below, WWE has released video of The New Day training the Cinnamojis for their in-ring debuts. There’s still no word on if the mascots will be in the ring this weekend, but it’s likely based on updates to the campaign.

Below are all three mini-episodes released so far:

