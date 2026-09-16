The New Level are enjoying the opportunity to work alongside Swerve Strickland in AEW.

During an appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette (see video below), Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston discussed their partnership with Strickland and why they believe the pairing works.

Creed joked that the contrast between their personalities is part of the appeal.

“I feel like it’s because we are how we are and just happy and not happy go lucky but we’re just really hyper positive down and Swerve is ready to commit crime.”

Kingston also praised Strickland’s rise since arriving in AEW, noting that he has been able to showcase more of what he can do both in the ring and as a character.

“We all know how talented he is. I was telling him this too, like his come up has been just, we all know how talented he is, and I think his come up has been just magnificent,” Kingston said.

“We saw him in a role where he wasn’t being given an opportunity to shine, and knowing how talented he was, and then to see him come to AEW and rise to the top and have the high caliber matches that he’s had, being able to develop his character, being able to cut these promos, being able to burn people’s houses down.”

Kingston added that Strickland’s passion has helped fuel his success.

“To really understand why he was so frustrated… he’s so passionate. You put all of that passion into one caldron, then you’re about to get some real good soup.”

Creed believes working with an established personality like Strickland also immediately gives The New Level another dynamic to explore on AEW programming.

“And it’s also nice because we automatically get the chance to interact with somebody on the show who has a very strong personality,” Creed said. “It would be fantastic to come out and it’s us and we’re here and now you get to see through matches and things, us interacting with personalities, but you not only get that, you now also get us interacting with Swerve, who’s a personality that you’re comfortable with, you already know.”

Creed said those interactions provide another layer to their stories.

“So now that just adds another layer to things. It’s about the stories. The interaction between as many characters on the show as possible because you don’t know if it’s going to be oil and water. You don’t know if it’s going to mix well. You don’t know if it’s going to explode. Like what’s what’s going to happen? And that to us it’s so exciting.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Creed reflected on the 90-day period following his WWE departure in April and explained that there was little concern about what would come next.

Creed said he and Kingston already had plenty of opportunities outside of professional wrestling, particularly in the gaming and convention spaces.

“That was like it was a quick thought, but I feel like we do so much outside of wrestling that as quick as the thought came, it left because I’ve always had the mentality of, you know, we do a lot of stuff in the gaming space. We do a lot of stuff and just in just other aspects,” Creed said.

“So, not wrestling just meant now we have more time for these things. And not to sound pompous or anything, but our phones were ringing pretty quick and our schedule got filled pretty quick. Not even with wrestling stuff, just with anime conventions.”

Creed said the time away from wrestling also allowed them to spend more time with their families while continuing to work on projects they enjoyed.

“We weren’t necessarily worried about, ‘Oh, how are we going to make a living?’ Like we’re very lucky to be prominent in those spaces already. So it just gave us more time for that. And so that 90 days was awesome with the kids, awesome with the family.”

They also remained active through appearances, signings and conventions.

“And then every once in a while, we’d go out and do a signing somewhere, do some conventions. We learned a ton about trading cards and all that stuff,” Creed continued.

“And so there were avenues for us to not only make money but still have a ton of time at home with the kids. So that 90 days it was just really nice to only do what we wanted to do to be our own bosses.”