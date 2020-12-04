One of AEW’s most memorable moments of 2020 was the Le Dinner Debonair segment between superstar MJF and former world champion Chris Jericho, where the Inner Circle members enjoyed a steak dinner and sang a version of Sammy Davis Jr’s “Me and My Shadow.” While both men were praised for the musical number…MJF has now received some special acclaim.

The New York Times has named MJF’s performance in the segment as one of the best of 2020. The 24-year old joins a prestigious list with some of the top names in the film and music industry, with the writer calling MJF a more exciting performer than anything in WWE.

Some weeks the athleticism at this professional wrestling start-up is more exciting than anything happening in Vince McMahon’s empire. And no one in the WWE has this kid’s combination of diction (Juilliard by way of Long Island), intensity or cheesiness, either. Even when Friedman’s lost his cool (his nom de ring is MJF), he still has astounding control. The character is part heel, part tool (hair gel, loafers, Burberry bling — tacky, tacky, tacky) and part goodfella wannabe; his mouth does more running than he does. For reasons only the producers of this show can explain, a long segment in October between MJF and the veteran Chris Jericho culminated in a version of “Me and My Shadow” complete with dancing women and live singing. It was less than spectacular, though not for anything Friedman did. He wasn’t embarrassed at all. He was smooth in a way that should worry Ric Flair. This kid makes you wanna say, “Woo!”

