AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes is promising a special announcement from The Nightmare Family on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode.

“Special announcement from The Nightmare Family tonight! [top with upwards arrow emoji] ? @TheBrandiRhodes @TonyKhan @tntdrama #AEWDynamite,” he wrote.

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes also tweeted about sharing something special with Cody tonight.

She wrote, “I’m so excited to share something really cool tonight with Cody! Make sure you’re tuned into #AEWDynamite at 8!! [eyes emoji] [partying face emoji]”

A fan responded to the amount of negative comments on Brandi’s tweet and she wrote back, “The amount of people that follow me to cry every time I have good news is hysterical. It just makes days like this that much sweeter for me. Glad you’ll be tuning in!”

Fans are speculating that Brandi may have an ultrasound photo to share with Cody, or something related to her pregnancy. Brandi and Cody announced back in December that they were expecting their first child together, and a few weeks ago they revealed the gender – a female.

The Nightmare Family consists of Cody, Brandi, Arn Anderson, QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, The Gunn Club, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets:

* Darby Allin defends the TNT Title against John Silver

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin and The Varsity Blonds

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in a non-title match. Sydal earns a future title shot if he can win

* Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers vs. Brandon Cutler and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

* Cezar Bononi vs. Hangman Page

* Tony Schiavone interviews Britt Baker

* Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and The Nightmare Family will have a special announcement

