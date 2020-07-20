The North Become Longest Reigning Champions In IMPACT Wrestling History

IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) have passed 377 days as tag team champions, becoming the longest reigning champions in the promotion’s history. The record was previously held by Taya Valkyrie, who held the Knockouts title for 376 days before losing to Jordynne Grace.
Having passed @TheTayaValkyrie's Knockouts Championship reign of 377 days, The North are now the longest reigning champions in IMPACT history.
Nobody has ever held any championship longer than they've been IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. @OfficialEGO @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/xxO1TCcxzD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2020
Alexander would comment on The North’s success by writing, “Just another one for the record,” on Twitter. Taya Valkyrie also responded, which you can see below.
Just another one for the record 📖 https://t.co/KjDgIMP9Jb
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 20, 2020
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 20, 2020
The North is set to defend against the Motor City Machine Guns on this Tuesday’s IMPACT on AXS.
