The North Carolina Senate has introduced a bill, named after Ric Flair, to study the feasibility of a pro wrestling Hall Of Fame in the state.

The bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 404, known as the “RIC FLAIR” Act, allocates $500,000 for a study on the idea.

Sponsored by Senators Jay Chaudhuri, Danny Britt, and Ralph Hise, the bill directs the funds to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which will be required to present a report by the summer of 2026 if the bill passes.

Chaudhuri says the bill “celebrates professional wrestling’s cultural and historic ties to North Carolina.” He added, “Our shared cultured heritage in this state is college basketball, NASCAR and professional wrestling. Professional wrestling still hasn’t gotten the recognition it deserves.”