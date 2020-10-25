The North are once again your IMPACT tag team champions.

The duo recaptured the titles at tonight’s Bound For Glory pay per view, where they faced three other teams including the Good Brothers, Madman Fulton/Ace Ausin, and the Motor City Machine Guns. Josh Alexander scored the winning pinfall on Karl Anderson after Ethan Page nailed him with one of the belts behind the referee’s back.

The North became the longest reigning champions in company history back in August, surpassing 383 days. Check out our full coverage of Bound For Glory here.