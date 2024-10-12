The NWA Samhain 2 event will be moving locations.

On Saturday, the National Wrestling Alliance sent out a press release to announce that NWA Samhain 2 will be moving to WEDU Studios in Tampa, Florida instead of Sarasota, Florida due to Hurricane Milton.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“In wake of the devastation wrought by Milton, the NWA briefly considered moving our October 26th ‘Samhain 2’ event out of state; as Robarts Arena in Sarasota has been temporarily closed due to staging of the recovery efforts. But upon careful consideration, I feel the best way we can support local recovery efforts and our great fans is to keep our business in Florida. As such Samhain 2 will now be taking place at our Tampa taping home of WEDU Studios.“ – NWA President William Patrick Corgan.

Fans who have purchased tickets to the event have been sent an email explaining their options for either a full refund or to get a reduced ticket price to attend Samhain 2 at WEDU. In addition, at no extra cost, fans will be able to meet the stars of the NWA after the show!”