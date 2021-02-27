The National Wrestling Alliance has removed all of its videos from the promotion’s Youtube channel, including the entire catalogue of NWA Powerrr and the more recently released NWA Shockwave.

There are still links to the NWA’s social channels and website, but there is no indication as to why the videos have been taken down. President Billy Corgan said back in July of 2020 that the promotion would not be shutting down, and teased in October that Powerrr would be making a return.

NWA talent has been regularly featured on AEW Dynamite, including current women’s champion Serena Deeb and former women’s champion Thunder Rosa.

