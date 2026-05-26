In an intriguing revelation, former WWE writer Chris Dunn recently shared on the Public Enemies Podcast that he pitched an idea for a new iteration of the infamous New World Order during the COVID era. It turns out that the WWE creative team was tossing around plenty of ideas during this time, some of which couldn’t escape the brainstorming room and make it to television.

The chance of seeing the NWO’s iconic black and white logo flashing across screens again was almost a reality, and it had the potential to include some big names. Dunn’s pitch featured Sheamus, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Lars Sullivan, a mix of performers who could have created great in-ring dynamics and compelling storylines.