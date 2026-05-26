In an intriguing revelation, former WWE writer Chris Dunn recently shared on the Public Enemies Podcast that he pitched an idea for a new iteration of the infamous New World Order during the COVID era. It turns out that the WWE creative team was tossing around plenty of ideas during this time, some of which couldn’t escape the brainstorming room and make it to television.
The chance of seeing the NWO’s iconic black and white logo flashing across screens again was almost a reality, and it had the potential to include some big names. Dunn’s pitch featured Sheamus, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Lars Sullivan, a mix of performers who could have created great in-ring dynamics and compelling storylines.
“A lot of ideas were thrown against the wall. It was discussed at one point bringing back the NWO, a new version. The pitch was Sheamus, Cesaro, Nakamura, and Lars Sullivan. It was really close to happening. I forget which legendary NWO member was supposed to fly to Orlando to introduce this new NWO. It wasn’t X-Pac. Essentially, they landed and they didn’t pass the COVID test,” he said. “They were going to debut and it was going to be figured out as we go. This is when it was at the PC.”