The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission has voted to defer their rule on intergender wrestling to the state’s legislature.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the OSAC wasn’t happy after Nyla Rose faced off against Alejandra Leon at the ROH TV tapings in December of 2023. The commission expressed their belief that the match was “intergender” because Rose is a trans woman. The commission wound up issuing a “warning” to AEW over the matter.

On Wednesday, OKC FOX reported that the OSAC met on Tuesday to discuss potentially changing the rule.

The report states that several members claimed that a rule change would violate a recent law that mandates athletes play on a team matching their assigned sex at birth. Several others argued that the law didn’t apply to professional wrestling because it was scripted.

Michael Stopp, who is the commissioner of the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission, says the issue may get too political if the OSAC changed the rule on its own. He stated, “Even if they are defined by statute as male and female, are we still going to allow them to wrestle together. That’s the question, and it’s going to get lost. The rule will never pass.”

As of this writing, there is no word on when a hearing will take place.