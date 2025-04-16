Naomi and Jade Cargill are trading shots on social media ahead of their highly anticipated clash at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Naomi’s been throwing shade at Cargill’s abs, while Cargill’s been firing back with jabs at Naomi’s backside.

But Naomi says the only ass shots she’s taking … are from BIG JIM.

I just know she pay $3.99 a month for that ab filter can’t fool me ⚠️ https://t.co/pzGaj1ndUb — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) April 14, 2025

The only ass shots I get are from BIG JIM ⚠️😝 https://t.co/321IppvYGy — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) April 16, 2025

In the latest edition of his vlog, WWE Superstar Logan Paul revealed that a door on his charter jet blew off. You can view the vlog below:

WWE has released the director’s cut of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II: WrestleMania XL, as you can see below:

“Finish the story with more camera angles and footage you’ve never seen before from Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns’ battle for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania XL.”

WWE has posted a new Jey Uso vlog from WrestleMania 41 week, as you can see below:

“Jey Uso kicks off his busy week before he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Watch Uso as he soaks in the moment while he arrives to Las Vegas for the biggest week of his career.”