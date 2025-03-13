Christian Cage cashed in his Casino Gauntlet contract during the main event of AEW Revolution 2025. As a result, the high-stakes AEW World Title match turned into a Triple Threat match, featuring Jon Moxley, Cope, and Cage.

The finish saw Moxley retain the AEW World Title against both challengers.

Some fans were unhappy with AEW’s decision to have Moxley vs. Cope headline Revolution 2025 and with Moxley retaining his title.

On the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Live,” Bryan Alvarez reported that the match was originally supposed to be more chaotic, with more wrestlers in the mix including surprise returns — similar to the main event of WrestleMania 40 (Night Two).

Alvarez said, “I do know this, okay? I don’t know all the details, but there was an idea for the main event that involved way more people than ended up being out there, including some returns. At the last minute, it just got axed. I don’t know who it was or what they were going to do, but there was a second plan that didn’t take place. It wasn’t Shane McMahon for the love of God. Whatever it was, it involved people who had been there before or had been there in the past. It was not a Shane McMahon debut.”

He continued, “I think what happened was there were changes to the main event, and I think people heard about that. Then they saw what almost happened with the hand on the chest, and then he got yanked off. They came to this conclusion that he [Cope] wouldn’t put the guy over. That’s not what happened. I’m 99% sure that, no matter what was planned before or after, Moxley was always retaining, and he was always going on to face Swerve at the next pay-per-view.”

The second hour of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with MJF delivering a promo to move on from his AEW Revolution 2025 loss with confidence. However, his confidence quickly faded when MVP interrupted.

After reminiscing about his memories with MJF, MVP questioned why MJF wasn’t upset over his loss at Revolution 2025.

MJF went on to decline MVP’s business card offer.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay cut an emotional promo where he reflected on his previous statement about wanting to be the top guy in AEW.

Ospreay said his goal is to win the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. He also declared his participation in the 2025 Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

In the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a first-round match in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament featuring Orange Cassidy and Hechicero took place.

Cassidy won the match with a unique pinning maneuver, advancing to the second round. He joins Mike Bailey, who also advanced.

The second-round match will be a four-way contest, with the final two participants to be determined on AEW Collision this Saturday. The show concluded with Cassidy and Bailey facing off in a tense stare-down.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament:

Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. ??? vs. ???

AEW World Championship Street Fight:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz