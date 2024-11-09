The original band is back together.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso reunited with Sami Zayn to reunite as the original Bloodline.

In the main event segment of the show, Solo was set to be honored in an Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony. Reigns immediately came out to shut things down.

As the OTC arrived in the ring, Solo demanded that Roman acknowledge him as the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Roman asked the crowd in Buffalo if he should acknowledge Sikoa, which led to loud boos.

Reigns went on to challenge Sikoa to a one-on-one match where the winner is the Only Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns wants a match against Solo Sikoa… winner will be declared THE ONE AND ONLY Tribal Chief. ☝️😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rDAI2K3L2W — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024

Solo wasn’t interested in facing Roman due to the fact that he believes he’s already the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Solo then issued a challenge of his own, saying that Roman should go out and find four guys to face him and his team at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

While Roman only counted four members of the Bloodline, Solo brought out Sami Zayn as their fifth guy.

As Solo, Jacob, Tama, and Tonga attacked Roman, Sami and The Usos came to the ring. As Reigns and The Usos were losing the numbers game, Sami kicked Solo in the face to align with the original Bloodline.

In related news, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and Roman Reigns met up backstage at this week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings.

The two men exchanged some t-shirts, much like what NBA and NFL athletes do with their jersey exchanges.

CHAMA! 🗿#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ocEeQds6BB — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 9, 2024