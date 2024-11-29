The Outrunners are bringing their crowd-friendly act to a big non-AEW show to end the year of 2024.

After a big 2024 year that saw Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum rise to a new level of popularity and success in All Elite Wrestling, The Outrunners are scheduled to close out the year with DEFY Wrestling.

On Friday, DEFY Wrestling announced The Outrunners vs. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson) as a featured tag-team match for their upcoming DEFY: Blueprint 2024 show at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, December 29.

For ticket information, visit TIXR.com and/or DEFYWrestling.com.